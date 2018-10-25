CORVALLIS POLICE
Disorderly conduct — 11:30 p.m., Tuesday 200 block Southwest Mobile Place. Police were called for a domestic disturbance for the second time in one evening and arrested Daniel Julian, 21, of Corvallis, for a charge of disorderly conduct due to his allegedly escalating violent conduct. Daniel reportedly bashed his head against the police car window, yelled, kicked seats and was eventually restrained and taken to the hospital for a medical clearance before being booked into the jail. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Concession stand burglary — 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, Harrisburg High School. The concession stand at the school was burglarized. The deputy who investigated found this was the fourth break-in at the concession stand.
Failure to register — 1:23 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block South Santiam Highway. Brad Rassi, 58, of Lebanon, was arrested on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Rassi was lodged in the Linn County Jail.
LEBANON FIRE
School bus crash — 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Second and Oak Streets. A Lebanon Community Schools bus was stopped at the intersection when a truck went through the light and collided with the front of the bus, according to a School District news release. All students were checked by the Lebanon Fire Department and there were no injuries, the news release states. A replacement bus was sent to transport the students home. According to a Lebanon Police Department news release, the collision involved four motor vehicles.