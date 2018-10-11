BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — 9:20 p.m., Tuesday at Highway 34 and Highway 20, Philomath. A deputy arrested Jessica Ann Schindler, 28, of Oregon City, for charges of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering. She reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Burglary — 10 p.m., Tuesday, 400 block Northwest Buchanan Avenue. Residents reported an unknown male stole a bike and a weed whacker from a locked shed.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen vehicle — 7:09 a.m. Tuesday, 39000 block McDowell Creek Drive, Lebanon. Taylor Templeton, 24, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while revoked, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Marijuana — 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block Evergreen Street, Mill City. A 14-year-old female was referred to the custody of the Linn County Juvenile Department after being found with marijuana. This is a repeat offense.
Recovered vehicle — 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, 3300 block Burdell Boulevard, Lebanon. A 1995 Mercury Mystique, which had been been reported as stolen, was recovered. The registered owner recovered the vehicle.
Overweight truck — 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, Highway 34 near Looney Lane. A commercial truck was weighed and found to be about 4,300 pounds overweight and 6 inches over legal height. The company was cited.
Vendors stiffed — About 4:02 p.m. and 4:35 p.m., callers who were vendors at the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival reported they had not been paid $5,335 and $4,380 for the event held in August near Brownsville and $5,053 for the Country Crossings Music Festival held in July in southern Oregon.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Stolen shotgun — 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, 3000 block Main Street. A caller reported the theft of a shotgun valued at $169.
Shop, vehicles entered — 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, 3500 block Juniper Street. A caller reported that three vehicles and a shop were entered. No items were taken from vehicles, but items were missing from the shop.