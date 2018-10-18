ALBANY POLICE
Weapons discharge — 10:04 p.m. Monday, 5900 block of Looney Lane. Several callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Calapooia Park. Responding officers found shell casings at the south end of the parking lot but no apparent damage. The investigation is continuing.
Injury wreck — 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, intersection of Ellingson Road and Pacific Boulevard SW. Witnesses told police a 2002 Mercedes four-door vehicle headed north on Pacific ran a red light and struck a 2017 Ford Fusion headed west. The driver of the Fusion, Debra Lynn Atkinson, birthdate not immediately available, was taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital. The driver of the Mercedes, Robert Christopher Vandercreek, 18, was cited for careless driving.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Heroin — 12:50 a.m., Oct. 5, Highway 20 at milepost 35, Blodgett. A deputy reportedly arrested Thomas Allen Caldwell, 27, of Blodgett during a traffic stop and found 20 grams of heroin on his person. Caldwell was charged with unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful delivery of heroin.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Scam — 3:16 p.m. Monday, 2001 NW Circle Blvd. A scammer reportedly called the Corvallis Dollar Tree pretending to be a district manager. An employee, following the scammer’s directions, drove to several stores buying prepaid cards with store deposit money and then gave the card’s codes to the scammer by phone. The total loss was about $2,000.
Criminal trespass — 12:25 p.m., Tuesday, 100 block NW 13th Street. A house-mom at a sorority reported to police that a man with a cat on a leash let his cat go to the bathroom in the sand of the sorority’s volleyball court and she asked him to leave the property. The man reportedly later came back and dumped garbage on their lawn and threatened to blow the house up when told to leave. Police were not able to find the man.
Criminal trespass — 2:17 p.m., Tuesday, Southwest First Street and Southwest Adams Avenue. An officer issued a trespass notice to a man who was apparently having a mental health episode and harassing people in the lobby of the Marriott.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Wednesday afternoon
Shoplift robbery — Josiah Daniel Cottier, 32, of Albany, was charged with third-degree robbery, third-degree theft and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday at the Albany WinCo store. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Failure to appear — Scott James Lutz, 47, of Sweet Home, was indicted on charges of two counts of felony failure to appear, two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred between December 2016 and September 2018.