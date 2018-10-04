BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Reckless Driving — 7:10 p.m. Friday, milepost 76, Highway 99W. A deputy reportedly attempted to stop a vehicle going 109 mph and the driver then fled for seven miles before stopping. The deputy arrested Abdullah Hamoud Aljabri, 25, of Monmouth, for charges of reckless driving and attempting to elude in a vehicle.
Burglary — 7:33 a.m., Tuesday, 24000 block Highway 34, Philomath. A resident reported finding a sleeping woman in her garage. The responding deputy arrested Catherine Marie Henderson, 25, of Philomath for charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, 38000 block Highway 228, Brownsville. A caller reported that an air compressor, air hose and extension cord were taken from his shop. The items were valued at $600.
No contact — Johannes Dejong, 31, of Scio, was arrested about 1:11 p.m. Tuesday and charged with violation of his release agreement. He had been arrested the previous night after a domestic dispute and ordered to have no contact at the location of the dispute.
Missing wire — 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, 30000 block Territorial Drive, Harrisburg. A caller reported 30 rolls of fencing wire, a radiator and a Model A engine had been taken from a barn.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Tuesday afternoon
Custodial interference — Emmanuel L. Santana of Albany was charged with second-degree custodial interference and two counts of third-degree sex abuse. The crimes allegedly occurred between Sunday and Tuesday. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Burglary — David Troy McAlister, 50, of LaPine, was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday, with the burglary happening in the 1000 block of Price Road Southeast in Albany. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Vehicle theft — Jerrad Keith Ellis, 31, of Corvallis, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended. Shanelle Marie Ellis of Albany was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, giving false information to police and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday. Shanelle Ellis also was arraigned in a probation violation case. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.
From Wednesday morning
Sex crime sentence – Douglas Huerta, 43, of Lebanon, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree sex abuse and was sentenced to 18 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections. Huerta admitted to trying to sexually touch a girl under the age of 14. Huerta was initially charged with two counts of first-degree sex abuse. Per terms of a plea agreement, he won’t face any other charges. The Linn County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.
From Wednesday afternoon
Attempt to elude — Timothy Christopher Sloat, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), reckless driving, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 26. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Failure to appear — Melissa Ann Hillsman, 40, of Brownsville, was arraigned on an indictment for two counts of felony failure to appear. The crimes allegedly occurred on July 27 and Aug. 22. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.