Public Safety Log (Oct. 8)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Theft by deception — On Monday around 4:42 p.m. Sue Cleveland of Monroe reported theft by deception after she sent $2,000 in gift cards through her phone to an unknown person who promised her money through a grant.

DUI — On Oct. 1 around 1 p.m. near the intersection of 1400 NW Oak Grove Dr. and Scenic Drive, 33-year-old Jordan Hoffer of Albany was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and failure to perform duties of a driver.

Theft — On Oct. 1 around 1:50 p.m. at 3860 NE Highway 20 in Corvallis, Lynn Thompson reported that her Blueberry Meadows cash box had been broken into and $29 was missing.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Burglary — On Friday around 12:21 p.m., police responded to a suspicious person report about a man with a rifle wearing a dinosaur onesie in the area of Third Street and Goodnight Avenue. 21-year-old Josiah Bybee was arrested for two charges of burglary, theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a vehicle.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF