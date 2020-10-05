Public Safety Log (Oct. 6)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Arrest —12:21 p.m. Friday, Southeast Third Street and Goodnight Avenue. A caller reported a man riding a bicycle while carrying a rifle northbound on Third Street. The man was described as wearing a dinosaur onesie. An officer located Josiah Bybee, 21, and arrested him for felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of burglary, criminal mischief, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft.

Warrant arrest — 10:38 a.m. Saturday, 1800 block of Northwest Ninth Street. Alexander Maybee, 25, was arrested on a Benton County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

Bike theft — 10:52 a.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Northwest 28th Street. A dark green cruiser-style bicycle was stolen. No suspect information was available.

Warrant arrest — 2:01 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Southwest Philomath Boulevard. Cody Lee, 27, was arrested on an Oregon State Parole Board warrant and on other warrants for failure to appear, contempt of court and a probation violation.