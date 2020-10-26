Public Safety Log (Oct. 27)

Credit card — About 10 p.m. Saturday, a caller in the 100 block of West Holley Road reported someone has been using her credit card without her permission.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Elude — From Monday afternoon. Shane Thomas Becktold, 25, of Stayton, was charged with felony attempt to elude and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Becktold also was arraigned on an indictment and charged with three counts of delivery of heroin, possession of heroin and methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. Those crimes allegedly occurred in May.

Burglary — From Monday afternoon. Mahlon Joseph Poirier, 65, of Albany, was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday in the 2200 block of Ninth Avenue S.E. in Albany. The Albany Police Department investigated the case. Poirier also was charged with probation violation in two separate cases.

Strangulation — Douglas Ivan Summers, 20, of Portland, was charged with three counts of strangulation (domestic violence), harassment and coercion. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and the LCSO investigated the case.