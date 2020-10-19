Public Safety Log (Oct. 20)

Felon with a firearm — From Monday afternoon. Christopher Duncan Wagner, 32, of Toledo, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and identity theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. Wagner also was arraigned in a contempt of court case and a probation violation case.

SWEET HOME POLICE

DUII crash — 10:04 p.m. Friday, 500 block Third Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash. Connor William Ford, 18, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and five counts of reckless endangering. He was booked, cited and released.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Firearm theft — 10:45 a.m. Friday, 1700 block of Northwest Division Street. A black Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm gun was stolen from a Jeep Wrangler. The gun had a red laser/flashlight sight attached below the barrel. The victim said the thief likely broke into the vehicle through the Jeep’s soft top.