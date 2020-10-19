Public Safety Log (Oct. 20)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Injury crash — 8:49 p.m. Thursday, Creek Drive at Smith Road, Halsey. A GMC Acadia with eight minor teenagers in it was traveling toward Corvallis when it lost traction on a graveled section of roadway on a curve and struck a tree. Two of the teens were transported for medical care, and one was in critical condition. No names of individuals involved were released by the agency.
Car prowl — 12:10 p.m. Saturday, 34100 block Cushman Road, near Albany. A vehicle was entered earlier in the week while the owner was at work. About $700 worth of items were stolen, including computer tablets, cellular phones and a wallet.
Speeding — 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Interstate 5 near Highway 34. Maya Purcell, 19, was arrested on charges of reckless driving, driving over 100 mph and driving without a license. She was clocked at 124 mph as she was driving south on Interstate 5, and continued to drive at over 100 mph onto Highway 34.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crimes trial scheduled — Brandon Dale Morgan of Hillsboro, charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and attempted first-degree sex abuse, was scheduled for a three-day jury trial starting on May 17.
Felon with a firearm — From Monday afternoon. Christopher Duncan Wagner, 32, of Toledo, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and identity theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. Wagner also was arraigned in a contempt of court case and a probation violation case.
SWEET HOME POLICE
DUII crash — 10:04 p.m. Friday, 500 block Third Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash. Connor William Ford, 18, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and five counts of reckless endangering. He was booked, cited and released.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Firearm theft — 10:45 a.m. Friday, 1700 block of Northwest Division Street. A black Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm gun was stolen from a Jeep Wrangler. The gun had a red laser/flashlight sight attached below the barrel. The victim said the thief likely broke into the vehicle through the Jeep’s soft top.
Burglary arrest — 1:15 a.m. Monday, 400 block of Northwest 14th Street. An officer on foot patrol saw a vehicle with its lights off park and someone exit the vehicle and approach a residence. The officer heard the sound of breaking wood and watched a man open the door to a detached garage. The man then walked off carrying a crow bar and later disposed of the crow bar, his coat and other clothing, where other burglary tools were found concealed. Stephen Christopher Griffin, 38, of Albany, was arrested for second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass and possession of burglar’s tools.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Felony arrest — 1:20 p.m. Oct. 14, U.S. Highway 20 near Circle Boulevard. Nicholaus Allen Cotter, 40, of Lebanon, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree theft after he was caught trying to steal a jack from a van that had broken down alongside the highway.
Felony arrest — 8:35 p.m. Oct. 15, 1300 block of Northwest Ninth Street, Corvallis. Donnie Alan Carpenter, 39, of Keizer, was arrested on felony counts of heroin possession and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as on an Oregon State Parole Board detainer for delivery of methamphetamine near a school.
