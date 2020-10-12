Public safety log (Oct. 13)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Frequent flier — 10:59 p.m. Friday, 100 block of Southwest B Avenue. Zachary Pearce, 48, was arrested on eight outstanding Corvallis Municipal Court warrants. Seven of those were for having an open container in public. He was cited and released.

Trespass (times two) — 3:56 a.m. Saturday, 700 block of Northwest Kings Boulevard. A caller reported Christopher Farrell, 51, was back at the 7-Eleven after being asked to leave earlier in the night. Farrell was issued a trespass notice. At 11:27 p.m. the same day, Farrell was sitting in a window sill at an apartment complex where he had already been trespassed. He was again cited and released.

Vehicle theft — Sunday, 2300 block of Northwest Polk Avenue. A 1995 Honda Civic was stolen in the 24 hours previous to the report. No suspect information was available.

Burglary — Sunday, 1000 block of Southeast Third Street. A pressure washer and propane tanks were stolen from a storage shed at a business. Video footage showed three males involved in the crime. The suspects were not immediately identified.