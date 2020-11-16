Public Safety Log (Nov. 17)

Burglary — Sunday, 800 block of Northwest 26th Street. Several storage units were entered Saturday night and numerous items stolen. No suspect information was available.

ALBANY POLICE

Burglary — About 4:27 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 2000 block of Santiam Highway reported that SamCare and Monarch Medical Weight Loss were burglarized overnight. A small amount of cash was taken. The complex includes Willamette Community Bank, which did not appear to have been affected.

Luring — On Friday, Eric Gregson Shetka, 44, was arrested after allegedly sending sexually suggestive text messages to a 16-year-old girl. Shetka reportedly knew the family involved. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail. On Monday afternoon, Shetka was charged in Linn County Circuit Court with two counts of luring a minor.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Shoelace woes — About 2:59 p.m. Sunday, Skylar Wooldridge was driving a 2005 Honda sedan in the 400 block of Ellingson Road Southeast, Albany, when an untied shoelace prevented him from braking. He entered a curve too fast and lost control. The vehicle struck a tree and was totaled. Wooldridge sustained minor injuries.