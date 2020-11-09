Public Safety Log (Nov. 10)

ALBANY POLICE

Domestic abuse — About 11 a.m. Friday, a caller in the 1400 block of Calapooia Street Southwest reported that her former boyfriend was causing problems at her residence. In addition to breaking items, he reportedly took her phone. Travis Wilverding, 32, was charged with fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Driver found — About 1:47 a.m. Saturday, the Sweet Home Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police cooperated in finding Elizabeth Gatewood, 77, who had accidentally driven her vehicle off Highway 228 and into a briar patch. A caller from an auto repair shop in Eugene reported receiving a call from Gatewood, who said she had been on her way to Eugene from Sweet Home and turned around to get gas for her vehicle. She became disoriented. She was found on the ground next to the vehicle and was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Her vehicle was towed.