ALBANY POLICE
Failure to appear — Friday, no time listed, 900 block Pacific Boulevard. Timothy Ivane Ayoutt, 26, was arrested on a warrant for felony first-degree failure to appear.
Assault — Sunday, no time listed, 300 block Seventh Avenue SW. Gregory Lee Priddy, 18, was arrested on a charge of third-degree assault. The assault allegedly occurred at Pop’s Branding Iron, 901 Pacific Blvd., at about 2 a.m. on Sunday. Another individual in the case, Cassius McGinty, 18, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon with third-degree assault.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary, BBQ theft — 10:08 a.m. Monday, 36200 Highway 226, Albany. Two .22 caliber rifles were taken along with a pit stainless steel barbecue on a single-axle trailer. The barbecue and trailer were worth about $3,500.
Dog doo — 9:44 p.m. Monday, 800 W. Fifth Street, Halsey. A caller reported that juveniles were putting dog poop on his porch. One of the juveniles had returned to the scene to apologize.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Theft — 11:08 a.m. Friday, 600 block Oak Terrace. A woman reported that a large sum of money was taken from her bank account. A report was taken for first-degree theft, with $8,000 missing.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Burglary — From Tuesday afternoon. David John Slack, 36, was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on April 14, and Slack reportedly broke into a bathroom at Waterloo County Park, causing more than $1,000 in damage.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Car fire — At 6:08 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a car on fire in the alley behind an apartment building in the 600 block of Southwest Seventh Street. A black 2008 Acura RDX was fully engulfed, and a Honda Civic parked nearby was damaged by the flames. No one was injured, and the Corvallis Fire Department extinguished the fire before any structures were damaged. The incident remains under investigation.
Fraud — 2:47 p.m. Monday, 700 block NW Fourth St. An officer went to a home for a fraud report. A woman said she had sent $4,000 in gift cards to someone pretending to be a Corvallis police officer who said she had "legal issues." No suspect has been identified,
Harassment — 3:26 p.m. Monday, 2220 SW Third St. An officer went to the Les Schwab Tire Center for a suspicious person complaint. A man in the parking lot called a man of Middle Eastern descent a terrorist, knocked a cup of coffee out of his hand and attempted to restrain him. Jesse Jack Mason, 36, was arrested on a charge of harassment. Mason allegedly said he should have killed the other man and reportedly had a glove with a nail rigged inside it, possibly as a weapon. Mason was convicted in 2007 of two counts of second-degree intimidation for spitting at two men he believed were of Middle Eastern origin and using racial slurs against them.
Stolen car — 7:57 p.m. Monday, 450 SW Third St. An officer was dispatched to Safeway, where a man said his car was stolen from the parking lot while he was inside shopping. The stolen vehicle is a white 1996 Honda Accord sedan, license number 174-GQP.
Threats — At 5:08 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was dispatched to the vicinity of the Community Outreach homeless shelter at 865 NW Reiman Ave. for reports of a man yelling that he was going to stab people. The suspect, identified as Neil Dwayne Arnold III, 19, was found to have six active warrants from Albany Municipal Court on charges including assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, trespassing and obstructing government. He was arrested on the warrants and booked into the Benton County Jail.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Injury accident — 1:03 p.m. Thursday, Highway 99W and Coffin Butte Road. A deputy found a white 2002 GMC box truck on its side and a gray 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup with heavy front-end damage. The driver of the GMC, Eddy Fernando Lorenzo Velasco, 31, of Vancouver, Washington, reportedly said he was driving east on Coffin Butte Road and had come to a stop at the highway. Thinking the intersection was a four-way stop, he started to drive across the highway into Camp Adair Road and was struck in the side by the Toyota, driven by David Phillip Gerstein, 66, of Salem. Gerstein was transported to the emergency room at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Drugs, warrants and dogs — At 2:45 a.m. a deputy on patrol encountered three people in a Toyota Camry parked at McBee Park near Alsea Falls. Two of the occupants — Shelby Ann Baker, 24, and Justin Ojazs Truman, 30, both of Eugene — reportedly had felony arrest warrants, and all three allegedly had drugs in their possession. Truman allegedly tried to flee and was tracked down and bitten by a Linn County Sheriff's Office police dog. All three were cited for possession of methamphetamine and heroin. Truman and Baker were arrested on the warrants and taken to the Benton County Jail.
Fraud — 7 p.m. Monday, 31800 block Whitman Way, Philomath. A deputy was dispatched responded to a fraud complaint. A woman said she received a phone call from someone claiming to be Sgt. J. Marr of the Corvallis Police Department who said there was a warrant for her arrest. The caller demanded that she provide personal information and send him $3,000 in payment vouchers. A bank teller told her it was likely a scam, so she called law enforcement instead of sending the vouchers.