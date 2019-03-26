ALBANY POLICE
Identity theft — A 33-year-old Albany resident who lives in the 3500 block of Earl Ave., reported that sometime in the least three months he believes a relative on the east coast may have been using his Social Security number illegally.
Strangulation — A 21-year-old woman, who lives in the 2600 block of Collingwood, texted a friend and reported being beaten and choked by her boyfriend. The friend then reported the information to the police department. Officers are on the lookout for the alleged offender.
Burglary — A 57-year-old man who lives in the 800 block of Walnut St., reported that sometime between March 21 and March 24, someone entered his home through a window air conditioning unit space and took $3,500 worth of cash, clothing and a radio.
Child endangerment — Calvin Lane, 35, and his wife, Amy Sarah Lane, 35, were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor after methamphetamine was reportedly found in their home in the 2600 block of Oak St.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Clear Lake damage — About 7:55 a.m. Sunday, the park ranger at Clear Lake Resort reported that someone damaged the roll-up door on the generator shed. Damaged estimated at $1,000.
Needles — About 10:36 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 200 block of southwest Evergreen St. in Mill City reported finding hypodermic needles on school property. Deputy disposed of them properly.
Good news on a sunny day — About 10:38 a.m., deputy reported patrolling Hoodoo Ski Area and it was a bright, sunny day and the parking lots are filled with vehicles and people enjoying the spring snow.
Motorist assist — About 11:49 a.m. Sunday, a deputy reported assisting a motorist on Tombstone Pass whose Ford Explorer had caught on fire. Vehicle operator extinguished fire, and called for road assistance.