Public Safety Log (June 30)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Open container — Saturday, 300 block of Northwest Third Street. Officers found a man, blocking a business drive-thru, asleep in a stroller with an open container of alcohol in his hand. He was cited for drinking in public.
Package theft — Saturday, 3600 block of Southwest Deon Avenue — A man was seen stealing a package from the front of a house and ran away. Police were unable to locate the suspect.
Theft from vehicle — 3:25 a.m. Sunday, 3700 block of Northwest Roosevelt. Tools worth approximately $3,900 were stolen from a work truck. The victim saw a sedan drive off quickly from the area. No other suspect information was available and police were unable to find the vehicle.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Theft — Beau Ryan Hall, 25, of Albany, was charged with first-degree theft, three counts of third-degree theft, two counts of first-degree criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred between March 27 and May 29 and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. In a second-case, Hall was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine. In a third case, Hall was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Stolen vehicle — Thomas Cory Jaeger, 27, of Salem, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. The vehicle was a motorcycle and it was allegedly stolen on June 17. Jaeger was arrested in the 2600 block of Pacific Boulevard S.W. by the APD on Saturday, according to police logs.
Stolen vehicle — James Theodore Michael, 35, of Salem, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Saturday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Domestic assault — Sean Michael Obrien, 36, of Lebanon was charged with felony fourth-degree assault. The crime allegedly occurred on Sunday, and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency.
Identity theft — Johnny Donald Rone, 41, of Albany, was charged with three counts of identity theft, second-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. The crimes allegedly occurred on May 20, and APD investigated the case. Rone was arrested by the agency on Saturday in the 400 block of Second Avenue S.E., according to APD logs.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft — 11:28 a.m. Saturday, 500 block Locust Avenue, Brownsville. A caller reported that two French doors worth $1,500 were stolen from a shed on the property.
Car prowl — 2:10 p.m. Sunday, 34900 block Marion Lake Road, near Idanha. A car was broken into at the trailhead and $2,000 in camping gear and sporting goods were stolen.
ALBANY POLICE
Failure to register — From Friday, 200 block Water Avenue N.W. John Michael Bird, 57, was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Stolen firearm — 3:28 p.m. Saturday, 7-Eleven, 2405 Main Street. A woman reported that her vehicle was entered between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. and a gun was stolen.
