Public Safety Log (June 2)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Disorderly conduct — 9:47 a.m. Friday, Southwest Fifth Street and Madison Avenue – Police received a call that a man in his 40s or 50s, wearing black clothing, struck a city bus with his guitar and was traveling north on Fifth Street. An officer contacted Jon Tilles, 58, who had a broken guitar in his hand. He admitted he smashed his guitar in the street because he was angry at bus drivers. Tilles was arrested for criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, menacing and interfering with a peace officer.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Trespass —5:54 a.m. Thursday, 25600 block of Dawson Road, Monroe. A man went on someone’s property – clearly posted with a “No Trespassing” sign – to fly a drone. The man claimed he worked for High Times magazine and was using the drone to photograph a nearby marijuana grow. The man was cited for criminal trespass.
Fraud —10:15 a.m. Saturday, 8700 block of Wynoochee Drive, Corvallis. A woman reported she received an email from who she believed was her pastor asking for eBay gift cards for a family in need. The woman bought $1,600 in gift cards and sent pictures of the cards back to the emailer. The woman had no suspect information and was working with her bank to cancel the funds.
Suspicious circumstance — 9:20 a.m. Sunday, Kiger Island Drive, Corvallis. A man told police that someone had placed a “for rent” sign on a barn on his property. He said the barn was not for rent and he didn’t want someone getting scammed. Because he was out of the area, he asked police to remove the sign.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Forgery – From Monday afternoon. Brandon Shayne McCullough of Portland was charged with first-degree forgery and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. The forged item was a fake $100 bill. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 28 and the Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency.
Escape – From Monday afternoon. Bryan Lee Schmitt, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with second-degree escape and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred on Jan. 26 and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
