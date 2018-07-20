ALBANY FIRE
Deployed — 9 a.m. Thursday, City of Albany. Albany firefighters have deployed with the Linn County Strike Team to the Substation Fire near The Dalles. Two members are attached to the Oregon State Fire Marshal Incident Management Team, nine firefighter/paramedics are working Type I engines with the Strike Team, and AFD provided one Type I engine to assist in the fire.
ALBANY POLICE
Arrest — 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Santiam Highway S.E. An officer pulled over a van for expired plates and found the driver had baggies containing a brownish substance. The Linn County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, Finn, alerted the officers to drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle. The drugs later were found to be heroin. Michael Allen Odsrcil, 29, was arrested on charges of possession of heroin and delivery of heroin.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Road rage — 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, intersection of Brewster and Lacomb roads. Two drivers got into a dispute about whether one had been following too closely. One driver punched the other's windshield, breaking it and causing approximately $250 in damage. The investigation is continuing and suspects are being sought.
Recovered vehicle — 2:54 a.m. Thursday, 41200 Keel Mountain Drive. Deputies recovered a 1996 GMC Suburban that had been reported stolen July 10 from the Lebanon area.
Arrest — 9:25 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of Century Drive N.E. Police responding to a report of a disturbance found a father and son fighting. Police took the son, Melvin Driscoll Jr., into custody on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and two counts each of second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.
SWEET HOME FIRE
Water emergency — 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, 18th Avenue and Yucca Street. Medics were called to the Santiam River at the end of 18th Avenue, where a 24-year-old Dallas man had been found in the water. The fire department said the people who pulled the man out said he was floating face-up, unconscious and not breathing. He began to breathe after mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and was conscious but unsteady when medics arrived. He was able to walk but was transported by ambulance to an unspecified hospital for evaluation.
