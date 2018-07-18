ALBANY POLICE
Arrest — Monday, 1000 Canal Ave. SE/Hill Street SE. Tryston Lee Allen, 18, was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary of a residence, second-degree theft from a building, first-degree criminal trespass and a bench warrant for failure to appear.
LEBANON POLICE
Vandalism — 3:30 a.m. Monday, intersection of East Rose and South Grove streets. A caller contacted police to say four people were seen at the intersection, one of whom poured out some gasoline and lit it on fire. The subjects saw the caller, threw the gas can and ran away. Police did not locate the individuals.
Stolen vehicle — 7:33 a.m. Monday, 32000 block of Wheeler Loop. Police took a report of a stolen 2000 Honda Civic, painted primer gray, no listed value. The report was turned over to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft from vehicle — 7:58 p.m. Monday, 47000 block of Quartzville Road. A caller reported a vehicle broken into with a rock while parked at the Thistle boat ramp. Among items taken were several credit cards and a black Master Craft boat cover. Estimated loss: still under investigation.
SCIO FIRE
Grass fire — 2:31 p.m. Tuesday near Brock and Ridge Drive. Scio and Jefferson firefighters responded to a second-alarm grass fire in the area. Scio Fire Chief Levi Eckhardt said the fire was 2 to 3 acres at Brock Drive and Ridge Drive in an area that had been a slash burn earlier. Only grass and bracken burned. No monetary value. Jefferson, Lebanon and Stayton fire crews assisted.
