Public Safety Log (July 2)

Aggravated harassment – From Tuesday afternoon. Earl Leroy Spalding Jr., 39, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of aggravated harassment, attempted aggravated harassment, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency. The aggravated harassment was for allegedly spitting on public safety workers.

ALBANY POLICE

Stolen vehicle — 3 a.m. Tuesday, Dusty Lee Risland, 32, of Philomath was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon in the 1000 block of Queen Ave. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Adults? — About 10:54 a.m. Tuesday, a 57-year-old caller in the 28000 block of Riggs Hill Road, reported that her nephew, 36, had stolen her backpack and was spraying her with a water hose. Luke Buehner was arrested for failure to appear harassment and two counts of failure to appear contempt of court. Released in the field.