Public Safety Log (Jan. 5)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Arrest — 12:35 p.m. Friday, Pioneer Park, 1300 SW Philomath Blvd. Christopher Burnett, 43, was arrested on felony counts of assault, strangulation and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) after police investigated a report that he struck, pushed and twice choked his girlfriend.
BENTON COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Burglary — Faith Anne Monaghan, 23, of Corvallis was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, aggravated harassment and attempted assault of a public safety officer. She pleaded not guilty. The crimes allegedly happened on Saturday, with the burglary listed as occurring in the 300 block of Southwest Fifth Street in Corvallis. The Corvallis Police Department investigated the case.
Unlawful use of a weapon — Luke Thomas Ludwig, 35, of Corvallis was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct after he allegedly chased another man with a machete. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday, and the case was investigated by the CPD.
Domestic assault — Ryan Keith Gates, 32, of Corvallis was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and second-degree disorderly conduct. The crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 29 and the CPD investigated the case.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Elude — John Rocco Aregaye Bade, 20, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony attempt to elude and second-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Meth dealing — Bruce Anthony Duggins, 41, of Albany was charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of giving false information to a peace officer in connection with a citation or warrant. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday, and the APD was the investigating agency.
Domestic assault — Christina Ann Smith, 32, of Lebanon was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and harassment. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday, and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Elude — Perry N. Woods, 57, of Albany was charged with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot) and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday, and the APD was the investigating agency.
— Mid-Valley Media