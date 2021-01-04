Public Safety Log (Jan. 5)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Arrest — 12:35 p.m. Friday, Pioneer Park, 1300 SW Philomath Blvd. Christopher Burnett, 43, was arrested on felony counts of assault, strangulation and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) after police investigated a report that he struck, pushed and twice choked his girlfriend.

BENTON COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

From Monday afternoon

Burglary — Faith Anne Monaghan, 23, of Corvallis was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, aggravated harassment and attempted assault of a public safety officer. She pleaded not guilty. The crimes allegedly happened on Saturday, with the burglary listed as occurring in the 300 block of Southwest Fifth Street in Corvallis. The Corvallis Police Department investigated the case.

Unlawful use of a weapon — Luke Thomas Ludwig, 35, of Corvallis was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct after he allegedly chased another man with a machete. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday, and the case was investigated by the CPD.