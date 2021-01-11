Public Safety Log (Jan. 12)

Failure to register — From Monday afternoon. Willie Joseph Williams, 44, of Lebanon was charged with failure to report as a sex offender. The crime allegedly occurred between March and April. The LCSO investigated the case.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Arrest — 11:03 a.m. Friday, 2300 block of Southeast Ryan Street. Police responded to a report of a man trying to open a locked mailbox. Jonathan D. Challe, 27, was arrested for attempted mail theft and interfering with a peace officer. He allegedly refused to stop for officers and, when they asked for his name, chewed on his driver’s license, ripping it to pieces in an attempt to hide his identity. It didn’t work, as officers were able to piece together the license to identify him.

Less than three hours later, officers arrived in the 1700 block of Northwest Arthur Circle to investigate a physical domestic incident. Witnesses told police Challe entered a home, pushed two people to the ground and left with a book of documents. He was cited for second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.

Methamphetamine arrests — Friday, Southwest Sagebrush Drive and Chickadee Street. During a traffic stop, David Topper, 52, of Corvallis, was arrested on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine. Controlled substances and paraphernalia were allegedly found after a search warrant was obtained for a nearby residence. The investigation led to the arrest of Ryan James Bourgond, 33, of Corvallis, for felony distribution of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.