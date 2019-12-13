Public Safety Log (Dec. 13)

DUII crash —6:45 p.m. Tuesday, 37500 block Marys River Road, Blodgett. A deputy responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Marys River Road near Blodgett and determined that a 1998 Plymouth Voyager minivan had crashed into a telephone pole. The driver, Cindy Diane Morgan, 60, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Her blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.13%.

Identity theft — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 5000 block Northeast Elliott Circle, Corvallis. A man reported receiving a collections notice for a satellite TV company saying he owed $1,200 on an account he did not create. The man said his wallet and Social Security card had been stolen some time back but he didn’t report it because he was tired of reporting thefts from his vehicle.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

DUII — 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, 32000 Denny School Road, Lebanon. Christopher Hackworth, 36, of Salem, was charged with DUII after crashing his vehicle. No injuries were reported, but a guardrail was damaged.

Assault — 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, 31000 block B St,. Shedd. Richard Anthony Bagg, 27, of Shedd, was charged with fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Assault of an officer — Rochelle Arquette Zamacona, 27, of Sutherlin, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer. The crime allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Linn County Sheriff's Office was the investigating agency.