Public Safety Log (Dec. 13)

ALBANY POLICE
Weapons charge — Wednesday, 3000 block Santiam Highway. Jordan Tyler Gabrielli, 27, was charged with being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Bogus bill — 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, 140 NW Third St. An officer was dispatched to Ciddici’s Pizza to take a report of a counterfeit $20 passed at the restaurant. No suspect information at this time.
Auto theft — 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block Northwest 15th St. A resident reported that his gold 1994 Honda Accord had been stolen overnight from the parking lot of his apartment complex.
Gas theft — 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, 2555 NE Belvue St. An employee of Samaritan Health Services called to report that gasoline had been siphoned from four company vehicles in a parking lot overnight. Another employee had reportedly witnessed a suspect with a gas can running from the area about 1:45 a.m.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
You have free articles remaining.
DUII crash — 8:42 p.m. Dec. 6, 29700 block Highway 99W. A deputy responding to reported single-vehicle crash determined a southbound 1993 Ford Ranger pickup had gone off the side of Highway 99W near Smith Loop Road south of Corvallis and come to rest in the ditch. The driver, Stuart Douglas Crane, 24, of Corvallis, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. His blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.22%.
DUII crash —6:45 p.m. Tuesday, 37500 block Marys River Road, Blodgett. A deputy responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Marys River Road near Blodgett and determined that a 1998 Plymouth Voyager minivan had crashed into a telephone pole. The driver, Cindy Diane Morgan, 60, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Her blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.13%.
Identity theft — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 5000 block Northeast Elliott Circle, Corvallis. A man reported receiving a collections notice for a satellite TV company saying he owed $1,200 on an account he did not create. The man said his wallet and Social Security card had been stolen some time back but he didn’t report it because he was tired of reporting thefts from his vehicle.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, 32000 Denny School Road, Lebanon. Christopher Hackworth, 36, of Salem, was charged with DUII after crashing his vehicle. No injuries were reported, but a guardrail was damaged.
Assault — 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, 31000 block B St,. Shedd. Richard Anthony Bagg, 27, of Shedd, was charged with fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Assault of an officer — Rochelle Arquette Zamacona, 27, of Sutherlin, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer. The crime allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Linn County Sheriff's Office was the investigating agency.