CORVALLIS POLICE
Jewelry theft — 9:19 p.m. Friday, Southwest Second Street and Madison Avenue. An officer responded to a report of a theft where the Assistance League of Corvallis was holding its Winter’s Eve fundraiser. A man had won a silent auction for a $1,200 diamond and white gold snowflake necklace and had reportedly walked off with the item without paying for it.
OREGON STATE POLICE AT OSU
DUII — 1:34 a.m. Monday, Northwest Harrison Boulevard and Northwest Kings Boulevard. An officer cited Peter Jacob White, 24, of Salem, for charges of DUII and reckless endangering. White reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent.
Burglary — 8:41 a.m. Monday, Strand Agricultural Hall. A person reported someone had entered an unlocked window and stolen their fish tank and fish, which were valued at $150 dollars.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Disturbance — 7:35 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Territorial Street. Deputies responding to a disturbance arrested a 17-year-old Harrisburg boy on charges of second-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree escape, harassment, minor in possession - alcohol and minor in possession - tobacco. The boy was transported to a hospital for evaluation and then to the Linn County Juvenile Correctional Facility.
Theft — 9:20 a.m. Monday, 3900 block NE Old Salem Road. A caller reported a hole had been drilled in the bottom of the gas tank of a company vehicle. Approximately 20 gallons of fuel was stolen and the damage estimate was about $800.
Disorderly conduct — 8:17 a.m. Monday, 200 block of South Sixth Street, Harrisburg. Deputies received a report of a juvenile male who brought a kitchen knife to school. The knife was seized and the male charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.