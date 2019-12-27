Public Safety Log (Dec. 27)

Stolen fishing gear — 8 p.m. Sunday, 28800 Fish Hatchery Road, Alsea. A Canby resident called to report the theft of $800 worth of salmon and steelhead fishing gear earlier in the day. The man said the equipment was stolen from the covered but unlocked bed of his pickup truck while it was parked at the Alsea Fish Hatchery.

Home burglary — 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block Northwest Lewisburg Avenue, Corvallis. A man reported someone had forced open his garage door the previous night and then entered his home through an unlocked entry door, stealing his wife’s wedding band and a set of older hearing aids. The stolen items were valued at $3,250.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

DUII, elude, hit-and-run — From Thursday afternoon. Eugene Alexander Bishop, 34, of Philomath, was charged with felony attempt to elude, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage), reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. The crimes allegedly occurred on Christmas and the Oregon State Police investigated the case. According to the prosecution, Bishop nearly crashed head-on with another vehicle going over a mountain pass, then eluded police for about two miles. He also has two previous convictions for DUII, the prosecution said. According to the charging document, Bishop struck Oregon Department of Transportation property. Judge Michael Wynhausen set his bail at $10,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 21.