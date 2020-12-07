Public Safety Log (Dec. 8)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Traffic accident — Saturday, 1600 block of Northwest Circle Boulevard. Officers responded to a rollover crash in which it was determined the driver of an SUV crashed into a parked car after leaving the roadway. He then drove back onto the road, overcorrected and hit the curb, causing the vehicle to roll onto its top. Juan Lopez-Ramirez, 35, of Corvallis, was cited for reckless driving and driving with a revoked license. He was not injured.

Arrest — 1 p.m. Sunday, 2000 block of Northwest Circle Boulevard. Police responded to a report of a man threatening people in a parking lot. Officers determined the man, 35, was having mental health issues. The unarmed 35-year-old man, who had just been released from the hospital, was telling people he was going to stab them. Police were able to de-escalate the situation, and the man was cited for violent conduct and released. The man refused further mental health assistance.

Theft — 3:18 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Southwest Third Street. A caller reported a woman in her 40s entered a store and concealed several jewelry items and left the store without paying for them. The suspect was not found.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF