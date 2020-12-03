Public Safety Log (Dec. 3)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Attempted break-in — On Friday, around 1:20 a.m., the "Espresso Cafe" window was reported broken at the City Limits Country Store at 5800 NW Highway 99W, and it appeared someone tried to make entry on the north side of the convenience store. No suspect information was available.
Theft from vehicle — On Nov. 25 around 3:41 p.m., a woman reported her wallet with $60 cash and credit cards stolen from her vehicle parked at the Fitten Green Natural Area on the 9200 Block of Northwest Cardwell Hill Drive.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Menacing — On Nov. 26 around 6:36 p.m., police responded to a report that a woman had been tailgated by another driver, who then pulled a gun on her near the intersection of Northwest Ninth Street and Conifer Boulevard.
Package thefts — On Friday around 8:20 p.m. a woman reported her packages stolen from her apartment in the 900 block of Northeast Walnut Boulevard. She described the suspect as a taller white male wearing a light-colored hoodie, black leather jacket, jeans, a bandana covering his face and a beanie with what appeared to be a large reflective star logo on it.
On Saturday around 4:58 a.m., a man reported his package stolen in the 400 block of Northwest 11th Street. The suspect was male and wearing dark baggy clothes and a beanie.
Theft from vehicle — On Saturday around 7:28 a.m., a car prowler was reported near the 600 block of Southwest Sagebrush Drive. The suspect reportedly stole a toolbox and fishing tackle.
Ax throwing — On Monday around 5:16 p.m., a male was reported to have been throwing an ax at vehicles passing by Fourth Street near the Philomath Boulevard on-ramp. A woman admitted to officers that she was throwing an ax at a nearby tree to see if it was dull or not, but missed.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Pistol stolen — About 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 3700 block of Palm Harbor Drive, Albany, reported his truck had been broken into and a Ruger .45-caliber pistol, a subwoofer amplifier and two trail cameras were taken.
Missing toolbox — About 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 2500 block of Riverstone Loop Southeast, Albany, reported a trailer had been broken into and a toolbox worth $300 was taken.
Lost and found — About 6:24 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy assisted a man in the 35000 block of Ede Road, Scio. The man said he got lost when night fell and his vehicle was low on fuel. To conserve fuel, he pulled off the road for the night. Deputy led driver back into town.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Burglary — From Wednesday afternoon. Jefferson Warren Davis, 39, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred in the 1100 block of Water Avenue N.E. in Albany on May 4, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
