Public Safety Log ((Dec. 15)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Suspicious circumstance — 3:35 p.m. Saturday, 24700 block of Ervin Road, Philomath. A deputy investigated a hole in the side of a residence consistent with a bullet hole. The deputy was unable to recover a projectile, and there were no further investigative leads.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Warrant arrest — 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Southwest B Avenue. Officers on foot patrol contacted a 63-year-old man with no fixed address. A records check of the man revealed that he had 21 separate warrants for his arrest out of Benton County and Corvallis Municipal Court. He was cited and released because the jail refused to lodge him due to COVID-19 restrictions.

LEBANON POLICE

Catalytic converter — At 4:42 p.m. Sunday, a caller on Third Street reported that the catalytic converter on her 2018 Mercedes had been cut off while parked at the Santiam Travel Station, while she was on a train ride.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Stolen vehicle — At 8:54 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 33000 block of Highway 34, Albany, reported a red 23004 Hyundai Sante Fe had been stolen from her worksite.