Police Log

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Theft from vehicle — 1:52 p.m. Sunday, 47700 block of Quartzville Road. A subwoofer with amp and a wallet containing credit cards and identification were reported stolen from a vehicle parked at the boat ramp. No listed value.

Disturbance — 7:34 p.m. Sunday, 4400 block of Amanda Lane. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance arrested Jason Holley, 25, on charges of strangulation and domestic violence - harassment. 

Theft from vehicle — 7:51 p.m. Sunday, 35700 block of Jefferson-Scio Drive. A laptop computer and two vape devices were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the area. Estimated total loss: $1,900.

Found fawn — 11:46 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of South Main Road, Lebanon. A man brought a young deer to the Linn County Sheriff's Office substation in Lebanon, saying he thought it might be sick. Deputies contacted Oregon State Police and told the man to bring the fawn back where he found it.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Suspicious circumstances — 8:22 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of 44th Avenue. A caller reported seeing three juveniles on the roof of a church. Officers contacted one of the juveniles and his parents. The juvenile said his friend threw a hat on the roof and they climbed up to get it down. He was counseled for his actions.

