LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Fraud — 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Jackson St., Albany. A caller reported being scammed out of $350. When he activated his computer, he was informed that his internet protection had expired, requiring him to call a toll-free number. He did, and gave out his credit card information. Someone contacted him later and asked for Walmart gift cards. That’s when he knew he'd been scammed. So he called his credit union. His account was cleared and new cards were issued.
Vehicle damaged — 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, 43000 block of North Ridge Drive, Sweet Home. A caller reported a smashed-in window on his vehicle. An iPod Touch, folder and vehicle information were missing.
Credit card fraud — 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, 36000 block of Highway 228, Brownsville. A caller reported a $1,500 charge to his credit card. His credit card company notified him in time to block the transaction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.