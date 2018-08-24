ALBANY POLICE
Reckless burning — 12:27 a.m. Thursday, Central Elementary School. Police responded to a report of a fire on the playground and someone standing by it. Police found two males climbing over a fence and found a metal trash container with its contents on fire. The container was in the southeast corner of the paved playground basketball area. Trent Allen Fox, 47, of Albany, was charged with reckless burning, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft from vehicle — 8 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West C Street. Taken from two unlocked vehicles sometime late Wednesday: a handgun, two computer tablets and approximately $500 in cash. The case remains under investigation.
Burglary — 7:38 a.m. Wednesday, 29000 block of Pine Grove Drive. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in progress. A property owner arrived to find people trying to take a trailer and car from within his barn. A sheriff's office investigation found someone had unlawfully claimed the property in the barn and the person on scene had paid the suspect cash and traded his vehicle for the barn's contents. The person paying the suspect was not aware the suspect did not have legal ownership. The investigation is continuing.
Injury crash — 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, Scravel Hill near Grenz Lane. Susan Davis, 63, of Jefferson was headed south on Scravel Hill when the vehicle left the west side of the road, hit a rock retaining wall and flipped onto its side. Davis had to be extricated from her vehicle and was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Albany General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No citations.
OREGON STATE POLICE
Disorderly conduct — 4:22 p.m. Monday, Pacific Boulevard near Exit 234. An Oregon State Police trooper reported observing what appeared to be drug-dealing activity in the parking lot of a Carl's Jr. restaurant. A possible dealer fled on foot toward Waverly Park. Troopers found him attempting to hide under a low footbridge covered in mud. He refused to come out and was pulled out from under the bridge, handcuffed and arrested. Michael Anthony Dakota, 24, was transported to the Linn County Jail where he was lodged on charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Thursday afternoon
Theft – Michael Lee Choate, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred on May 14. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Criminal mischief – Brandon Scott Schatz, 29, of Sweet Home, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and one count of first-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 13. Schatz is accused of damaging wires and a service terminal for Comcast and Century Link, as well as damaging the property of Heritage NW Real Estate and a Mobil gas station. The Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.