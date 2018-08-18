ALBANY POLICE
Missing man — Albany police and the family of Justin Sitton, 46, of Albany are seeking the public's assistance in finding Sitton. Sitton reportedly has been missing since Aug. 6. He is described as a military veteran who suffers from traumatic brain injury, and is usually found near his downtown Albany apartment. He does not drive, but is physically mobile. He stands about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds, and his head was shaved bald when last seen. Anyone with information pertaining to Sitton is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680.
Arrest — 100 block of 10th Avenue Southeast, no listed time. Anthony Louis Cimino, 40, was arrested on a charge of delivering methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Juvenile complaint — 3:56 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Jackson Street. A juvenile set a bag of garbage on fire inside a vehicle, then threw it into bark dust, causing a small fire. The juvenile was referred to the Linn County Juvenile Department for reckless burning and attempted arson in the second degree.
Arrest — 8:03 p.m. Thursday, 36800 block of Highway 228. Deputies arrested Cody Ficek, 25, no address listed, on a charge of fourth-degree assault after reportedly punching a staff member at the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival and causing damage to the staff member's jaw.
Harassment — 8:04 p.m. Thursday, 36800 block of Highway 228. Deputies responded to a report of a physical altercation against a man who reportedly knelt during the national anthem at the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival. The man declined medical attention and said he did not wish to pursue charges.
Crash — 11:21 p.m., Fifth Street, Lyons. Deputies responded to a report of a crash of a 1995 Honda Civic that took out a power pole. Jorden Richmond, 26, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Arrest — Times and addresses not immediately available. Officers arrested Brandon Scott Schatz, 29, of Sweet Home on four counts of first-degree criminal mischief and three counts of second-degree burglary involving two days' worth of incidents. Schatz allegedly tore out business phone lines and air conditioning units at various locations Monday and Thursday in Sweet Home.