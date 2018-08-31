This log is based on information from local courts and law enforcement agencies and includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or a risk to the public. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected in crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen firewood — 10 a.m. Wednesday, 34000 block of Riverside Drive, Albany. A caller reported the theft of a half-cord of firewood sometime between Sunday and Tuesday.
Wasted beer — 2 p.m. Wednesday, 400 Third Ave. SW, Albany. Kendra Kessler, 26, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief after allegedly throwing full cans of beer against the Linn County Mental Health building.
LEBANON POLICE
Batteries stolen — 8:11 a.m. Wednesday, 37000 block of River Road. A caller reported the theft of two batteries valued at $320 from a job site at the new Lebanon water plant. The caller said there have been several recent thefts.
Credit cards — 11:51 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of South Santiam Highway. A caller reported that he'd lost his billfold and that someone has been using three of his credit cards at two local gas stations.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Thursday afternoon
Contraband — Rikkiah May Alexander, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with supplying contraband and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 15.
Theft, felon with firearm — Timothy William Bauer, 40, of Albany, was charged with first-degree theft and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday. The items stolen in the theft were two firearms.
Elude, burglary, domestic assault — David Lee Stradley, 44, of Albany was charged with felony attempt to elude and misdemeanor attempt to elude. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday. In a separate case, Stradley was charged with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, strangulation, attempted fourth-degree assault and menacing. Most of those charges were labeled as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and Wednesday, with the burglary happening in the 3600 block of Knox Butte Road NE in Albany.