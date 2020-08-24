Public Safety Log (Aug. 25)

Crash — About 3:32 p.m. Sunday, Karissa Welch, 28, was cited for driving under the influence, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without driving privileges in the 34000 block of Bond Road, after being involved in a single-vehicle, non-injury crash.

Vehicles found — About 4:33 p.m. Sunday, deputies found two vehicles that had been reported stolen on private property in the 35000 block of East Lacomb Road.

Kayakers OK — About 5 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 100 block of North First Street, Harrisburg, reported seeing two kayaks floating upside down in the river. Harrisburg Fire and a deputy responded and found two persons on shore and not injured.

Vandalism — About 5:36 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 800 block of First Street, Mill City, reported someone caused more than $500 damage to a vehicle.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Trial scheduled – From Thursday morning. Michael Ray Long, 36, of Junction City, accused of 15 felony sex crimes, was scheduled for a three-day 12-member jury trial starting on Nov. 16.