Public Safety Log (Aug. 25)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Stolen vehicle — 9:06 a.m. Saturday, 900 block of Northwest Hayes Avenue. A 1997 Honda Civic was reported to have been stolen sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday morning.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Criminal mischief — 8:38 a.m. Friday, 4400 block of Southwest Airport Avenue. A resident reported his mailbox was damaged by an explosion inside of it. The mailbox had burnt residue inside it and smelled like spent fireworks.
Shots fired — 11 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of Southwest 53rd Street, Corvallis. Deputies responded to two reports of shots reported near illegal homeless camps at a tree farm in the area of Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest West Hills Road. Nothing was found.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen trailer – 1:46 p.m. Friday, 30500 Lake Creek Drive, Halsey. A black tandem axle dump trailer, valued at $7,200, was stolen from a farm property.
Fee boxes — About 10:28 a.m. Sunday, two campground fee boxes were broken into in the 56000 block of Blowout Road, Idanha. Also, about 2:54 p.m., a Yeti cooler valued at $300 was reported missing from the same campground.
Crash — About 3:32 p.m. Sunday, Karissa Welch, 28, was cited for driving under the influence, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without driving privileges in the 34000 block of Bond Road, after being involved in a single-vehicle, non-injury crash.
Vehicles found — About 4:33 p.m. Sunday, deputies found two vehicles that had been reported stolen on private property in the 35000 block of East Lacomb Road.
Kayakers OK — About 5 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 100 block of North First Street, Harrisburg, reported seeing two kayaks floating upside down in the river. Harrisburg Fire and a deputy responded and found two persons on shore and not injured.
Vandalism — About 5:36 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 800 block of First Street, Mill City, reported someone caused more than $500 damage to a vehicle.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Trial scheduled – From Thursday morning. Michael Ray Long, 36, of Junction City, accused of 15 felony sex crimes, was scheduled for a three-day 12-member jury trial starting on Nov. 16.
Domestic assault – From Friday afternoon. Brandon Michael Gaines of Sweet Home was charged with strangulation (domestic violence) and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.
Domestic assault – From Monday afternoon. Edgar Arnulfo Nunez Delamora, 23, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and harassment. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Supplying contraband – From Monday afternoon. Carisa Michelle Denton, 29, of Albany, was charged with supplying contraband. The crime allegedly occurred on Saturday and the contraband was a controlled substance or substances.
Supplying contraband – From Monday afternoon. Clarisa Marie Laylon, 46, of Brownsville, was charged with supplying contraband, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.