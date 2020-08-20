Public Safety Log (Aug. 21)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – From Thursday afternoon. Dustin Andrew Clarneau, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree theft. The crime allegedly happened on June 21 and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. In a separate case, Clarneau was charged with failure to report as a sex offender.

Robbery – From Thursday afternoon. Luis Antonio Gomez, 37, was charged with third-degree robbery (domestic violence), harassment and resisting arrest. The APD investigated the case. APD logs indicate that the robbery occurred in the 1900 block of Willamette Avenue Northeast and was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Stolen trailer – 7:23 a.m. Monday, 31900 block Old Highway 34, Tangent. A utility trailer was reported stolen.

Recovered vehicle, arrest – 7:32 a.m. Monday, 40400 block Fishermans Road, near Lyons. A deputy responded to a report of a traffic hazard blocking the roadway. Jay Patterson, 28, was arrested and charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday with two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of possession of a burglary tool or theft device.