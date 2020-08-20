Public Safety Log (Aug. 21)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Theft – From Thursday afternoon. Dustin Andrew Clarneau, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree theft. The crime allegedly happened on June 21 and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. In a separate case, Clarneau was charged with failure to report as a sex offender.
Robbery – From Thursday afternoon. Luis Antonio Gomez, 37, was charged with third-degree robbery (domestic violence), harassment and resisting arrest. The APD investigated the case. APD logs indicate that the robbery occurred in the 1900 block of Willamette Avenue Northeast and was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen trailer – 7:23 a.m. Monday, 31900 block Old Highway 34, Tangent. A utility trailer was reported stolen.
Recovered vehicle, arrest – 7:32 a.m. Monday, 40400 block Fishermans Road, near Lyons. A deputy responded to a report of a traffic hazard blocking the roadway. Jay Patterson, 28, was arrested and charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday with two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of possession of a burglary tool or theft device.
DUII crash – 2:26 p.m. Monday, 49200 block Kingwood Avenue, Mill City. Bobby Boatman, 64, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants after a deputy responded to a motor vehicle crash.
Recovered trailer – 3:47 p.m. Wednesday, 40600 block Providence Drive, Scio. Deputies recovered a travel trailer stolen out of Harrisburg on Monday.
ALBANY POLICE
Stolen pickup – 10:34 a.m. Monday, Beggs Tire and Wheel, 1315 Pacific Blvd. S.E. A 2013 Ford F-150 was stolen from the business.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Fight — On Tuesday in the 2400 block of Northwest Rolling Green Drive, Mitchell Bielenberg was arrested for menacing, strangulation, attempted assault, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another person and disorderly conduct after getting into a fight with a friend, during which he allegedly choked the friend to the point of blackout and pointed an AK-47 at him.
