Public Safety Log (Aug. 20)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal mischief – From Wednesday afternoon. Michael Douglas Maxwell Gosnell, 39, of Albany, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief. The crime allegedly occurred on Tuesday, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. In a second case, Gosnell was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine. In a third case, he was charged with harassment, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree failure to appear.

Burglary – From Wednesday afternoon. Kelly Rae Wilson, 42, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary. The crime allegedly occurred on Tuesday in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast in Albany. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. The prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Accidental discharge – 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, 38100 block Highway 226, near Scio. An adult male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee. A deputy responded, and investigation suggested the wound likely came from an accidental discharge.

LEBANON POLICE

Stolen Honda, recovered Honda – 8:57 p.m. Sunday, 100 block East Oak Street. A caller reported that his vehicle, a 1992 Honda Civic, was parked at about 4 a.m. and he observed it missing at 5 p.m. Shortly before 10 a.m., the Sweet Home Police Department located the car.