LINN COUNTY
CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Drug-dealing, vehicle theft — Logan Kenneth White, 27, of Sweet Home, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, delivery of heroin and methamphetamine, possession of firearms, possession of a destructive device and third-degree escape. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. The explosive device was a pipe bomb, according to the charging document. In a separate case, White was charged based on an indictment with identity theft and second-degree theft. Those crimes allegedly occurred on Nov. 24.
Drug-dealing — Alejandro Martinez Arciniega, 24, of Albany, was charged with delivery and possession of heroin and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Sex abuse — Jesse Ethan Gieffels, 21, of Albany, was charged with two counts of second-degree sex abuse, two counts of third-degree rape and one count of third-degree sodomy. The crimes allegedly occurred between May 2018 and Friday, and the victim was a female under the age of 16. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Domestic assault — Kristopher Paul Abshere, 29, of Junction City, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault and strangulation. The crimes, both labeled domestic violence, allegedly occurred on Friday, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.
ALBANY POLICE
Rape charge — About 4:54 p.m. Friday, Jeffe Ethan Gieffels, 21, of Albany was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sodomy. The victim is a 14-year-old girl, who reportedly had been his girlfriend. Gieffels was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Domestic abuse — About 8:58 a.m. Saturday, Joshua Smith, 39, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic assault and criminal mischief in the 1800 block of Fescue St. The 46-year-old victim had a bloody nose and swelling and Smith reportedly broke her phone. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Broken headlight — About 11:43 a.m. March 28, a caller at Fifth Avenue and Juniper reported that a headlight on her vehicle had been smashed with a crowbar.
LINN COUNTY
SHERIFF
Speeder — About 1:49 a.m. Monday, Eric Carlson, 31, of Sweet Home, was arrested after being stopped for going 107 mph on Highway 20. He was charged with driving while suspended, reckless driving, failure to carry and present license and giving false information to a police officer. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
ALBANY FIRE
Smoke investigation — Firefighters from four Albany stations responded to a call at the National Energy Technology Laboratory on Queen Avenue about 9:34 p.m. Sunday. Fire Department spokeswoman Sandy Roberts said the initial call said there was smoke at the scene. Firefighters found that the exhaust pipe on a vacuum pump had fallen off and had filled a three-sided shed attached to a larger concrete building with smoke. No damage or injuries were reported. Queen Avenue was closed due to safety concerns for a short time.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Coercion — At 9:45 a.m. Friday, a man came to the Law Enforcement Center to report he was being blackmailed by someone threatening to release nude photos of him on the internet. The man said he had made two payments totaling $230 to a woman in the Philippines. He was advised to stop making payments and to delete his online accounts.
Counterfeit bill — At 10:24 a.m. Friday, the manager of the Safeway store at 590 NE Circle Blvd. reported someone had passed a counterfeit $50 bill at the store.
Burglary — At 2:55 p.m. on Friday, a landscaper reported a burglary in the 2000 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard after finding a back window shattered and a back door open. The house had been ransacked, with drawers pulled open and two bedroom doors kicked in. A flat screen TV, PS4 game console and PS4 video games were stolen.
Trespassing — At 5:42 p.m. Friday, an officer found evidence that someone was squatting in the vacant Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house at 527 NW 23rd St. A search of the building did not locate any trespassers.
Assault — At 2:06 p.m. Saturday, officers went to the downtown skate park for reports of a fight and determined that a man had hit another man with a pool cue. David George Brown, 73, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Meth and warrants — At 2:49 p.m. Saturday, Michael Gene Tryon, 48, no fixed address, was arrested at Safeway, 450 SW Third St., on outstanding warrants. Tryon was booked into the Benton County Jail on a charge of methamphetamine possession and 12 outstanding warrants, including 10 for failure to appear in court on charges including disorderly conduct, trespassing, violent conduct and failure to appear.
Burglary — At 3:13 p.m. Saturday, an officer was dispatched to a reported burglary in the 900 block of Northwest Hobart Avenue. A woman reported she came home to find her residence had been ransacked and a number of items taken, including prescription medications, a purse, kitchen knives and items from the refrigerator.
Detained at gunpoint — Police responding to reports of a burglary in progress detained a man at gunpoint around 10:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Southeast Park Avenue. The man reportedly said he had gone to his sister’s house to take his nephew to breakfast, then broke down the door when she wouldn’t let him in and he began hearing whispers. Robert Lee Chittim, 38, of Corvallis was arrested on charges of first-degree trespassing and second-degree criminal mischief.
Burglary — At 4:19 p.m. Sunday, an officer went to a residence in the 3300 block of Northwest Tyler Avenue for a reported burglary. A woman returned to her home to find that someone had rifled through her possessions. She wasn’t yet sure what might have been stolen.
Open carry — At 5:43 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Central Park for reports of an armed man drinking alcohol. The man reportedly had a red Solo cup in his hand and was described as being intoxicated but not argumentative or combative. He had an airsoft rifle tucked in the back of his shirt and several airsoft pistols in his pocket. In addition, he was carrying a loaded shotgun by a strap over his shoulder and had two loaded pistols on his hip. The man told police he was protesting a bill in the Legislature and was practicing his right to openly carry firearms. He agreed to let officers take possession of his firearms and unload them. The man was escorted to his home, and his firearms were returned to him without incident.
Car prowls — At 8:32 p.m. Sunday, an officer went to the 1900 block of Southwest Third Street for a report that a man was attempting to get into parked vehicles, including one in which the caller’s girlfriend had been sitting. After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, the officer arrested Matthew Garrett Fox, 27, on charges of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Fox denied wrongdoing and said he only wanted to talk to the caller’s girlfriend.
BENTON COUNTY
SHERIFF
DUII crash — At 11:10 p.m. on Friday, a deputy investigated a reported crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park and found a 2006 Toyota sport-utility vehicle on the westbound shoulder with an injured driver. Chase Theron Allen Clay, 22, of Mill City was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment and was cited for drunken driving and reckless driving. Clay’s blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.18 percent.
DUII chase — At 7:39 p.m. on Saturday, a deputy located a black 2006 Mercedes-Benz sedan on Highway 223 near Kerber Road that had reportedly been the subject of a pursuit earlier in the evening by Corvallis and Philomath police officers, who broke off the chase for safety reasons. Matthew Garrett Fox, 27, of Eugene, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, giving false information, two counts of attempting to elude police and four counts of reckless driving.