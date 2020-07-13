Public Safety (July 14)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Vehicle theft — 11:43 p.m. July 9, Northwest First Street near Northwest Van Buren Avenue. Joshua Culbertson, 22, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest after he was found inside a stolen vehicle. Culbertson told police he had been staying inside the vehicle the previous two days.
Theft — Friday, 200 block of Northwest 35th Street. A gas blower was stolen from a residence by someone who pulled up in their vehicle, took the blower and then drove away. No suspect information was available.
Assault — 9:37 p.m. Saturday, Northwest Tyler Avenue and Northwest Ninth Street. A father and son were arrested after a victim was struck in the head with a small sledgehammer and on the elbow with a wrench. Daryll Smith, 54, and Jevon Smith, 29, were arrested.
Assault — Sunday, 2600 block of Northwest Ninth Street. A customer at a convenience store got in an argument with an employee and threw hand sanitizer on the employee. The suspect left before officers arrived and the employee didn’t want to pursue charges.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.