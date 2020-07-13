Public Safety (July 14)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORVALLIS POLICE

Vehicle theft — 11:43 p.m. July 9, Northwest First Street near Northwest Van Buren Avenue. Joshua Culbertson, 22, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest after he was found inside a stolen vehicle. Culbertson told police he had been staying inside the vehicle the previous two days.

Theft — Friday, 200 block of Northwest 35th Street. A gas blower was stolen from a residence by someone who pulled up in their vehicle, took the blower and then drove away. No suspect information was available.

Assault — 9:37 p.m. Saturday, Northwest Tyler Avenue and Northwest Ninth Street. A father and son were arrested after a victim was struck in the head with a small sledgehammer and on the elbow with a wrench. Daryll Smith, 54, and Jevon Smith, 29, were arrested.

Assault — Sunday, 2600 block of Northwest Ninth Street. A customer at a convenience store got in an argument with an employee and threw hand sanitizer on the employee. The suspect left before officers arrived and the employee didn’t want to pursue charges.