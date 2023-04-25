Police say a Sweet Home resident who was experiencing a mental health crisis shot at an elementary school building in March.

An officer heard a potential gun shot in the area of 54th Avenue and Quince Street on March 19 and conducted an area check, according to a Sweet Home Police Department Facebook post. The officer contacted nearby residents but could not find the cause of the noise.

A few hours later, according to police, the department received a report that someone in the area of Quince Street was experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers responded and put the person in question into protective custody for a mental health hold.

Officers determined the person in custody likely fired a weapon into the ground. Police handed over the case to the Linn County District Attorney’s Office for review of criminal charges and obtained an "extreme risk protection order," which suspends a person’s rights to own or purchase a firearm.

Executing a search warrant March 24, officers seized seven firearms and noticed multiple bullet holes in a window of the residence and corresponding holes in the side of Foster Elementary School, which is across the street from the home, according to Sweet Home police.

The individual in question is still receiving mental health treatment, the agency Facebook post said, and does not have a release date at this time. Neighbors are caring for the individual’s dog.

Police will continue to evaluate the situation and encourages community members with questions about school safety measures to contact the school district.

“Because this situation was resolved and any potential threat to the public was mitigated upon removing this individual from the situation, information was only shared with the people and entities that had an immediate interest in the case,” the Facebook post said. “Due to an enhanced public concern and the possibility that the individual may be released from custody at some point soon, we are releasing this information now.”

In its own Facebook post, the Sweet Home School District said police informed it there was no continuing threat to the school and no one was physically at risk.

“Student safety is our top priority,” the district said.