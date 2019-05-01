While investigating an attempted murder case, an Albany Police Department officer uncovered information about a separate stabbing involving one of the suspects, according to court paperwork.
Christopher Ardien Anderson, 27, was charged with second-degree assault in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.
The stabbing reportedly occurred on Jan. 27, about a week before a home invasion robbery where an Albany resident was shot through the neck. The victims in the cases are different men.
According to witnesses, Anderson was riding in a car the night of Jan. 27 in Southeast Albany when he got into an argument with another passenger and they began fighting.
Anderson pulled out a switchblade and stabbed the man repeatedly, but the blade didn’t lock into place because Anderson was holding on to the push button, witnesses told police, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim wasn’t cooperative with investigators, but police were able to obtain medical records about the stabbing from Samaritan Albany General Hospital, the affidavit states.
Medical records indicate that the victim suffered two puncture wounds. He told hospital staff that he was playing soccer when he fell onto an unknown object, causing the lacerations, according to the affidavit.
Police obtained a search warrant to examine the victim’s injuries, and found that they were consistent with stabbing wounds, the affidavit states.
Anderson’s bail was set at $50,000 regarding the stabbing case.
In early April, he was charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary in the shooting case. His security is $250,000 in that matter.
In mid-February, co-defendant Duane Strader, 54, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence for his alleged role in the shooting.
Authorities also have identified a third suspect in the shooting case.