OSU researcher, fugitive from Virginia, suspected of sex crimes there

An Oregon State University faculty researcher has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes allegedly committed in Virginia.

Brett Tyler, 66, was booked into Benton County Jail on Thursday, Oct. 7, and he is reportedly a fugitive from the state of Virginia, according to court paperwork. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and Tyler allegedly fled from justice in Virginia before being found in Benton County.

Tyler is the director of the Center for Quantitative Life Sciences at OSU. He has worked at the university since January 2012.

OSU spokesperson Steve Clark said Tyler resigned Tuesday as director of Center for Quantitative Life Sciences. Tyler also resigned from the university effective Nov. 30. He will be working remotely until that date.

The work of the center will continue after Tyler is gone.

According to court documents, Tyler is charged in Virginia with two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of taking indecent liberties with children and one count of aggravated sexual battery.