Officers injured, man tasered in attempted Corvallis police car theft

The Corvallis police have arrested a man they say attempted to steal a marked police vehicle.

According to a news release from Corvallis PD, officers arrested Cody Boudreaux, 30, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree escape, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest. Boudreaux has no fixed address, according to police.

At around 3:23 a.m. Friday, March 4, according to the release, officers responded to the area next to the Law Enforcement Center following a report of a man screaming in the bushes.

Upon arrival, an officer noticed a man, later identified as Boudreaux, standing in the area where police and sheriff’s vehicles are parked. The area contains signs reading, “No Trespassing” and “Authorized Personnel Only.”

When an officer asked Boudreaux what he was doing, he allegedly responded “getting high.” His reportedly “erratic” behavior was consisted with someone under the influence of a stimulant like methamphetamine, according to the news release.

Boudreaux then allegedly ran into an alley, scaled the side of a building and got onto the roof. After running across the roof, police say he jumped off of it and ran at a Corvallis police vehicle that had just arrived at the scene.

The officer driving the vehicle told Boudreaux to stop, according to the news release, but instead, Boudreaux allegedly jumped into the running vehicle through the open passenger window.

The officer pulled Boudreaux out of the vehicle and tried to take him into custody. Boudreaux allegedly resisted, causing the officer to fall to the pavement. Boudreaux then reportedly re-entered the police car, grabbed the steering wheel and tried to put the care into gear.

The officer used his Taser on Boudreaux before he could leave the scene. Officers gained control of Boudreaux and took him into custody. Two officers sustained injuries during the incident, according to CPD.

Boudreaux was booked into Benton County Jail. According to Oregon’s online court database, Boudreaux was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on the charges he was arrested on.

Judge Matthew Donohue appointed Daniel Armstrong as Boudreaux’s defense attorney and set his security at $25,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 10.

