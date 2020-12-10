North Albany murder suspect accused of putting his DNA on victim's body after shooting

A fresh indictment in a North Albany murder case from March alleges that the suspect tampered with the body of the man he’s accused of killing.

Ryan Scott Williams, 22, was charged in the death of his mother’s fiance, 50-year-old Glenn David Colvin, on March 17.

According to a police report, a woman in the 1800 block of Laura Vista Drive Northwest called Albany police close to 1 a.m. that day to report a naked man, later identified as Williams, standing with a revolver on her porch and claiming to have been raped by someone across the street.

When police arrived, the report said, they detained Williams. When questioned, Williams told officers he’d been raped at gunpoint by Colvin and, in turn, shot Colvin twice. Officers entered the home where the alleged assault happened, also on the same block of Laura Vista Drive, and found Colvin deceased, lying naked on his back atop a bed.

Williams told police, according to the report, that he’d entered Colvin’s bedroom and was forced to perform sexual acts with Colvin. Williams said that, while the alleged assault was occurring, Colvin threatened the lives of Williams' family members if he were to tell police.