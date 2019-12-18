Nonprofit working to help lawyers become more scientifically literate

Puracal said that there’s no way to know how many cases like this are out there unless someone goes out and looks for them.

“That’s what we’re doing,” she said.

Good science in the courtroom

Puracal said that one problem that frequently comes up is expert testimony that goes beyond what the science supports. She said that sometimes experts seem wedded to a conclusion or aren’t up to date on the science.

She said that’s particularly important for DNA analysis. She said that the amount of DNA that can be tested for has gotten smaller. While useful, she said smaller amounts opens up the possibility of contamination or multiple people’s DNA getting mixed.

“The jury gets captivated by forensic science,” said Puracal. “You come in with an expert and it’s impressive and the jury will defer to that expert. And that means that we need to make sure that good science is coming into the courtroom and not leading to wrongful convictions.”

Brown said that the earlier studies of forensic evidence questioned long-established “comparison analysis” using evidence as bite marks, tire tracks or footprints to prove a suspect’s guilt.