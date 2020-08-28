 Skip to main content
No new leads from law enforcement on Corvallis teen's disappearance after search party
top story

Corvallis Police Department Provides Update on Ava Carey Investigation

Corvallis Police Chief Nick Hurley provides an update on the investigation for Ava Carey at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library on Friday. Behind Hurley is (left to right) Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler, Ava's mom, Cecelia Carey, Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson, Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden, Philomath Police Chief Ken Rueben and City of Corvallis spokesman Patrick Rollens.

 Kimberly Harris, Mid-Valley Media

It’s "hard to say" whether any significant progress has been made in locating 16-year-old Ava Carey in the week she’s been missing, according to Corvallis Police Chief Nick Hurley.

In a press conference Friday morning, Hurley was joined by Ava’s mother Cecelia Carey, Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler, Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson, Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden, Philomath Police Chief Ken Rueben and City of Corvallis spokesman Patrick Rollens to provide a formal update on the search efforts that have been happening throughout the mid-valley since last week.

“Our community is anxious and deeply concerned right now,” Hurley said.

Ava told her family the evening of Aug. 20 that she was on the way to Village Green Park to sit on the swings. She left the house with her skateboard in tow and, after not returning within a reasonable amount of time that night, her family reported her missing. The teen was last spotted near the 700 block of Northeast Conifer Boulevard before 6 p.m.

Ava is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 105 pounds, has hazel eyes, auburn-dyed hair that is shaved on one side, and a “self made” tattoo on one of her calves. She was wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans, athletic shoes and a black hat. According to Hurley, she had a cell phone with her — and is still believed to have the phone — but it is off.

She also requires medication that she did not take with her.

“We’re slowly adding details to our investigation,” Hurley said on Friday, but “there’s nothing new” that has been found since the previous day’s search party.

On Thursday at Cheldelin Middle School, Ava’s mother expressed her gratitude to the nearly 150 people gathered for a search party.

“She is just an amazing young woman,” Carey said, “who would be completely blown away by everyone who is here trying to find her.”

This week, CPD activated its major crimes team to help with the investigation into Ava’s disappearance. This team includes investigators from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Albany, Corvallis and Philomath Police Departments, the Benton County District Attorney’s Office and Oregon State Police. The FBI has also stepped in to help.

“We’ve cast a very wide net,” Hurley said. “There’s no tell-tale to say where she would be.”

More information about the search for Ava can be found at BringAvaHome.com. Anyone who believes they have seen Ava is asked to immediately contact their local law enforcement agency. Tips can be left at 541-766-6911 or corvallisoregon.gov/police/page/search-ava-carey.

“No tip is too small,” Hurley said.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

