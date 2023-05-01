Lebanon police have arrested a local man accused of arson and assault.

Officers arrested Joshua Latre Jett, 25, of Lebanon on Friday, April 28. Court documents allege Jett intentionally damaged a property in Linn County by starting a fire or causing an explosion.

Jett also allegedly caused physical injury to a victim while in the presence of a child. A release determination report filed with the court said Jett has been living in Oregon for only a week.

Jett was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, May 1 on charges of first-degree arson and fourth-degree assault. During the arraignment, District Attorney Doug Marteeny alleged Jett started a fire using Bibles on the stove of the home he shared with the victim.

Marteeny added that the victim alleged Jett did this because he was trying to get her to "turn over her soul to the devil."

Marteeny also alleged that Jett threatened to physically harm the victim.

Jett told the court he was "in shock" that he was in jail after being in Oregon for just a few days. He said he moved from Washington.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish ultimately set Jett's bail at $50,000 and appointed the Oregon Office of Public Defense Services to find Jett a defense attorney. A preliminary hearing in the matter is scheduled for May 8.

This is the second alleged arson case in Lebanon in the last few weeks. Lebanon resident Abrianah Malayna Smith, 24, is accused of setting fire to her grandparent’s house on April 20. Smith was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court April 25 on one count of first-degree arson.

Police also recently arrested a Sutherlin man for allegedly setting fire to a church in Sweet Home in February. Andrew Jacob Justin Cartwright, 36, was arraigned in court last week on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.

During that arraignment, he admitted to starting the fire saying, “I did it because I don’t like church.”