The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a New Mexico man accused of using a car and a knife to assault two victims at an Albany business.

Deputies arrested Robert Guy France, 55, on suspicion of first-degree assault, according to an agency news release.

At around 4:22 p.m. Monday, March 27, deputies responded to an Albany business located in the 38000 block of Mason Road for reports of a disturbance, the news release said. While on their way to the scene, deputies learned someone had been hit by a car.

After arriving on scene, law enforcement found multiple employees of the business holding France down in the parking lot.

Investigators learned France allegedly drove his green 1997 GMC Yukon through a man door of the building and ran over a 35-year-old employee. France then allegedly got out of the car and threatened a 53-year-old employee with a knife inside the business, according to LCSO.

Employees of the business were able to restrain France until deputies arrived.

Paramedics from the Jefferson Fire Department and Albany Fire Department responded.

Medics transported the 35-year-old victim to the Salem Hospital, but he was later transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland due to the seriousness of his injuries, the news release said. Medics transported the 53-year-old victim to Albany General Hospital where he was treated for a knife wound and later released.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the alleged assault is asked to contact Detective Dakotah Hinrichs at 541-967-3950

France is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday, March 28 on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.