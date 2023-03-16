New legal action filed Wednesday over Oregon's beleaguered public defense system calls on the Marion County court to let overwhelmed public defenders withdraw from their cases and to dismiss those cases where no attorney is available.

Broken defense: People’s right to counsel routinely violated across West Across the West, public defense systems face crushing caseloads, historic underfunding, structural problems and staffing shortages, imperiling criminal defendants’ lives and denying them their constitutional right to counsel.

"It is currently impossible for (Public Defender of Marion County, Inc.,) attorneys to provide constitutionally adequate representation to PDMC clients," Marion County Chief Public Defender Shannon Wilson said in a 35-page motion to withdraw their public defenders from cases, starting with nonviolent misdemeanors, and decline future appointments.

The motion comes days after a separate, but similar class-action lawsuit against the state over its failing public defense system hit a setback. That case was dismissed Friday due to problems determining who is legally responsible for the crisis and who has the authority to fix it. The dismissal could get appealed.

"We are certainly not going home and giving up," said Jason Williamson, executive director of NYU’s Center on Race, Inequality and the Law, which helped file the class action last year. "There’s still work to do for sure."

Both Wilson's motion and the class-action lawsuit seek case dismissals for the hundreds of low-income people each day in Oregon who are waiting for public defenders to represent them. As of Thursday, more than 800 people statewide were unable to get attorneys on their cases, including 76 of whom were in jail, according to the Oregon Judicial Department.

Marion County had 52 unrepresented people Thursday, and Linn County had 147. Benton County is not listed as having unrepresented individuals.

Although they have similar end goals, the motion to withdraw takes a different legal approach than the lawsuit. The motion isn't actually a lawsuit. It relies on Oregon and American Bar Association rules of professional conduct to argue Marion County's public defenders have so many cases they can't perform their work effectively. That means their clients get ineffective assistance of counsel — a constitutional violation that the courts need to remedy, the motion argues.

Longtime civil rights attorney and national public defense reform advocate Stephen Hanlon expects the motion to have statewide implications because those professional conduct rules apply to the entire state. Furthermore, if the judge denies the motion, it would get appealed up to the Oregon Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court is in charge of the integrity of the Oregon criminal justice system, and the integrity of the Oregon criminal justice system has been brought into serious question in this case," Hanlon said.

Hanlon said in a declaration of support for the motion that the workload in Wilson's office is "excessive, unethical and unconstitutional."

Wilson's office has 18.5 full-time attorneys but needs 29 full-time attorneys to handle current caseloads, according to the motion. Because of "grossly excessive workloads," the office's public defenders cannot conduct case investigations, build relationships with clients, find expert witnesses, review documents or complete basic legal research, Wilson said in the motion.

The other public defense provider in the county, the Marion County Association of Defenders, is also at capacity and can't take on new cases, according to the motion.

The Sixth Amendment guarantees that anyone accused of a crime who cannot afford their own attorney has a constitutional right to an effective public defender. The Supreme Court has ruled that the American Bar Association's conduct rules and other "prevailing professional norms," such as the Oregon Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys, can be used as a guide to determine whether an attorney is performing effectively.

Those rules state public defenders should never take on more clients than they can competently represent nor recommend a plea before they complete the case investigation. Attorneys also must communicate regularly with their clients, stay informed on all legal options and remain conflict free. Wilson said their regularly attorneys cannot meet these ethical responsibilities, resulting in Sixth Amendment violations.

By a conservative estimate, the public defenders would have to spend 13 hours each working day on client representation alone to provide adequate representation, according to the motion. That time crunch forces public defenders to "'pick and choose between clients who will receive their limited time and attention, and others who will necessarily be neglected,'" creating "unconstitutional conflicts of interest" between their clients, Wilson states.

The motion seeks a declaration from the court stating that the public defenders in Wilson's office have caseloads exceeding the maximum, which violates the Oregon Constitution.

Wilson says the court is obligated to let Wilson's attorneys withdraw from cases and deny new case assignments until their workload decreases and they have time to provide constitutionally adequate legal representation again.

"Public defenders cannot be ordered to violate the law," Hanlon said.

Wilson also argues the court must provide relief to those defendants who cannot get attorneys by ordering dismissal of their cases, starting with nonviolent misdemeanors. Wilson said there's no other constitutional option.

"This court has no choice but to dismiss appropriate cases until workloads comport with constitutional requirements and public defenders’ ethical duties," Wilson states.

Wilson requests an evidentiary hearing for the motion.

Dismissal difficulties

But seeking case dismissals is one of the things Williamson ran into issues with during the class-action lawsuit's case proceedings.

Filed on behalf of unrepresented Oregonians, the lawsuit demanded that the state either provide public defenders immediately to those without attorneys or dismiss their cases. The lawsuit also asked the court to make a declaration that the current public defense system is unconstitutional and unlawful.

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric Dahlin dismissed the latest version of the class-action lawsuit Friday in part because he doesn't believe he has the authority to force other circuit court judges to dismiss the criminal cases they are overseeing, Williamson said. Williamson said Dahlin made his ruling verbally in court. Dahlin's written opinion was not yet available online as of Wednesday afternoon.

Dahlin said the unrepresented people named in the suit should seek relief for the denial of their constitutional right to counsel in their individual criminal cases instead of in a class action lawsuit, Williamson said. The first version of the lawsuit was dismissed for similar reasons in September.

Williamson said it doesn't make sense for unrepresented people "to make some complicated constitutional arguments by themselves in their criminal case." He noted some circuit courts have already started to temporarily dismiss cases when no public defender is available, suggesting that's a viable remedy.

Multnomah County dismissed nearly 300 felony and misdemeanor cases last year due to no defense attorney being available, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney. Charges dismissed include 80 car thefts, 26 felon in possession of a firearm cases, 25 eluding police cases, nine assaults, six burglaries and three felony hit-and-runs.

Judges are dismissing most cases without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled at a later date. Prosecutors opposed each one of the dismissals, arguing that victims have a right to get restitution and have laws enforced, said Elisabeth Shepard, former spokesperson for the district attorney's office.

“For nearly every defendant without counsel, there are one or more victims awaiting justice," Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a statement. "Months into this crisis, many are still waiting for their day in court while others have seen their cases dismissed altogether. This sends a message to crime victims in our community that justice is unavailable and their harm will go unaddressed."

Aliza Kaplan, Lewis & Clark Law School professor and director of the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic, said when multiple laws are in conflict with each other — like victims' right to have laws enforced, public defenders' professional obligations and defendants' right to counsel — "the constitutional rights always trump." Lawyers' professional conduct rules are part of the right to counsel, though, so those need to be followed too, she said.

“To me their all connected in some way," Kaplan said. "I mean, what is the right to counsel if the lawyer isn’t capable of actually providing the right to counsel?"

In civil rights lawsuits, Kaplan said judges have a lot of leeway in crafting solutions to remedy the constitutional violations. Kaplan said she doesn't see an issue with judges dismissing some cases to ease workloads, especially if those cases can still be prosecuted at a later date. But she noted it's up to the judge to determine the right solution.

Hanlon said cases without counsel should be dismissed permanently so the defendants aren't waiting around wondering if the state will file charges against them. He's not sure whether the Marion County Circuit Court judge who ends up taking the case will have the same issues with case dismissals as Dahlin had.

"If the state isn’t ready to provide a competent lawyer to the defendant, then it needs to leave the defendant alone," Hanlon said. "That’s it."

Who to sue?

Williamson and civil rights attorneys with the Oregon Justice Resource Center have also been having problems determining the right person to sue over the state's failing public defense system.

They can't sue the state as a whole because they have to name specific individuals, Williamson said. The first version of the lawsuit was dismissed in September because the judge said the Oregon governor was not the right person because the governor doesn't have the power to fix the problem.

In the latest version, the civil rights attorneys sued the Public Defense Commission. Williamson said the commissioners might be the right officials to hold accountable for the crisis, but, like the governor, they don't have the means to fix it because they don't have the power to allocate funding. That's up to the Legislature.

But Williamson said they can't sue the Legislature to provide more funding because that would raise separation of powers concerns. The judiciary can't tell the legislative branch how to spend taxpayer dollars.

Legislative work

Meanwhile, lawmakers are at work coming up with long-term solutions to the public defense crisis.

A workgroup of lawmakers, judicial system members and public defense group representatives plans to release by April 4 a bill that would restructure Oregon's public defense system, said Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, co-chair of the workgroup.

Oregon is the only state in the nation that relies solely on fixed-fee contracts with attorneys to provide defense services. Instead of paying its own staff an hourly wage, the state outsources its public defense to nonprofit organizations, private law firms, groups of attorneys and some individual attorneys.

Jon Mosher, deputy director of the Sixth Amendment Center, said fixed-fee contracts are "universally banned by national standards" because they incentivize lawyers to take too many cases and do as little work as possible on each.

Evans said the forthcoming bill will include plans for hiring some public defenders as state employees under a phased approach. A draft bill has a state-run public defender office providing 25% of public defense services by 2030, but Evans said that timeline is not finalized.

“We are going to try to stabilize the workforce and stabilize it by emphasizing hiring — in the future — of state employees," Evans said. "We are going to be going in that direction."

A final draft will be released sometime in the next few weeks.

Also on the table are two bills introduced by Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Gresham, that would provide more funding for public defense and create a statewide pathway to dismissal for people accused of low-level crimes. The bills are supported by the In Defense of Humanity Coalition, which includes the ACLU of Oregon, the Urban League of Portland and local union AFSCME.

The funding proposal would create a state student-loan forgiveness program and a state-run public defense services pilot where lawyers would be deployed to the areas hardest hit by public defender shortages.

The other bill would make pre-plea diversion from jail a possibility in all misdemeanor cases, non-person class C felonies and intoxicated driving cases. The charges could be dismissed if the accused follows a judge's orders while released from jail.

Jennifer Parrish Taylor, Urban League of Portland director of advocacy and public policy, said people would still take responsibility for their actions but get a chance at redemption. Cases might resolve quicker, easing burdens on public defenders.

"It’s an additional pathway of diversion that shrinks that system so folks aren’t automatically getting a record for something that they’ve done," Parrish Taylor said. "Especially for communities of color, specifically Black communities, this is important for us. We’re really disproportionately impacted by the criminal justice system. ... Anything we can do to interrupt that kind of cycle of folks going into the system, we’re looking to do."

Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, the other workgroup co-chair, said the workgroup plans to look at the student-loan forgiveness and funding bill, but he's not sure if anything will move forward with the diversion program proposal.

Kaplan said she hopes lawmakers will improve the system, rather than just throwing money at a problem.

"We’re in a moment," Kaplan said. "It could be that in three years we have one of the best public defense systems in the country. We have the opportunity right now to create something. There’s money. There’s support. There’s interest. There’s understanding. The only question really is, are we going to rise to the occasion?"