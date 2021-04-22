New details emerge from Philomath murder-suicide investigation

An investigation into the deaths of a Philomath couple last month provides confirmation that the incident was a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

Merry Rath, 53, and Carl “C.A.” Rath, 55, were found shot to death in their Philomath mobile home on March 7 by a Philomath police officer and a Benton County deputy who responded to the source of a 911 hangup call. The initial examination of the scene suggested that Carl Rath, a physical education teacher at Philomath Elementary School, had shot Merry Rath, a hairdresser who worked in Corvallis, before turning a different gun on himself, according to police.

Philomath Police Chief Ken Rueben said the investigation is now complete, pending toxicology results from the state medical examiner. Rueben said the department conducted a thorough investigation, including examining text and email records that revealed a troubled marriage, which he said may have been the motive.

Rueben said Merry Rath, who was beloved to friends, clients and family, appeared to have been leaving the couple's home at the time of the shooting with a packed suitcase. Rueben said after Carl Rath fired more than 20 shots at Merry Rath, he texted multiple people telling them what he had done and that he intended to take his own life.