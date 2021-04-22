New details emerge from Philomath murder-suicide investigation

An investigation into the deaths of a Philomath couple last month provides confirmation that the incident was a murder-suicide, according to authorities.
Merry Rath, 53, and Carl “C.A.” Rath, 55, were found shot to death in their Philomath mobile home on March 7 by a Philomath police officer and a Benton County deputy who responded to the source of a 911 hangup call. The initial examination of the scene suggested that Carl Rath, a physical education teacher at Philomath Elementary School, had shot Merry Rath, a hairdresser who worked in Corvallis, before turning a different gun on himself, according to police.
Philomath Police Chief Ken Rueben said the investigation is now complete, pending toxicology results from the state medical examiner. Rueben said the department conducted a thorough investigation, including examining text and email records that revealed a troubled marriage, which he said may have been the motive.
Rueben said Merry Rath, who was beloved to friends, clients and family, appeared to have been leaving the couple's home at the time of the shooting with a packed suitcase. Rueben said after Carl Rath fired more than 20 shots at Merry Rath, he texted multiple people telling them what he had done and that he intended to take his own life.
Investigators ruled out any other suspects after examining security footage from around the mobile home park where the shooting took place. Philomath police were assisted by the Corvallis Police Department, Oregon State Police, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Benton County deputy medical examiner in the investigation.
“Based on this investigation, the Philomath Police Department, in consultation with the Benton County District Attorney’s Office, determined that Carl Anthony Rath murdered Merry Gay Rath in an act of domestic violence,” Philomath police said in a Tuesday press release.
People in the area experiencing domestic violence can contact the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence for help at 541-754-0110, 1-800-927-0197 or at https://cardv.org/.
K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.