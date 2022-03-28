Motorcyclist killed in crash near Stayton

An Eagle Creek motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Stayton the morning of Friday, March 26, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Murphy was 72.

The wreck occurred near the intersection of Stayton-Scio Road and Cole School Road at about 10 a.m.

An investigation revealed that Murphy was riding a 1983 Yamaha XVZ motorcycle and traveling westbound on Stayton-Scio Road. As he approached a slowing line of cars in his lane, Murphy entered the oncoming lane in an attempt to pass, the news release states.

As he passed the cars on the left, the lead vehicle, a 2007 Audi, began a left turn. Murphy struck the left side of the turning Audi, throwing him from the motorcycle and causing life-ending injuries, according to the news release.

When deputies arrived, they found Murphy deceased.

The Audi driver is cooperating fully with the investigation. Drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

LCSO was assisted by the Oregon State Police, the Linn County Medical Examiner and the Stayton Fire Department.