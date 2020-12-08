Mother of Corvallis girl killed in 2019 DUII crash gets 34 months in prison

"It's a tragic circumstance when a mother, as a result of her conduct, causes the death of her own child,” Felton said in a phone call with the Gazette-Times. “A prison sentence is the appropriate result in terms of holding her accountable, yet still giving her the opportunity to address the issues of substance abuse."

In an email to the Gazette-Times, Brianna’s grandfather Peter Carter wrote: “My granddaughter will be missed dearly by our family. She was 13 and full of life and she was going places. She was doing excellent in school and drama. She was an excellent drawer of anime art. Her sister, Alivea, is missing her sister so much, they were like Siamese twins. We (are) just feeling empty that she was ripped away from us. Because of Kayla and her actions and her bad choices, Brianna is not (with us) today … I will always love her.”