Montana fugitive arrested in Corvallis

A former Albany resident accused of being a fugitive from justice in Montana was arrested Monday by Corvallis police.

According to Oregon court documents, Donna Roberta Stryker, 48, has a charge of negligent homicide against her in Montana. She was booked Tuesday in Benton County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bail.

Based on reports by the Helena Independent Record, Stryker was involved in a 2005 shooting of an 18-year-old Montana woman. In 2006, she was convicted of negligent homicide and sentenced to 20 years, 15 suspended, at the Montana Women’s Prison.

It is unclear at this time how or why Stryker returned to Oregon.

Neither Stryker’s court-appointed lawyer Clark Willes nor the District Attorney's office immediately responded to requests for comment.

